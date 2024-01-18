Dow, Nasdaq Jump Triple Digits as Tech Climbs

The Dow rebounded from its midday deficit, jumping 201 points to snap a three-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq also rose triple digits thanks to a resurgence in tech. Rounding out a strong day on Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished higher as well, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index, broke its five-day win streak. Meanwhile, the chip sector saw a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) upbeat profit forecast.

5 Things to Know Today

Robinhood (HOOD) will pay $7.5 million to settle its Massachusetts gamification case after a long-term legal battle. (Barron's)

According to Stocktwits, Fisker (FSR) stock, which just hit record lows, has arguably become a 'meme stock.' (Reuters) Chewy stock is one of Schaeffer's top picks for 2024. Earnings reports from several Dow members are due out next week. Apple stock upgraded on rebounding sales.

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold Rises from Lows

Oil prices rose on Thursday, after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a weekly decline in U.S. commercial crude supplies. February-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) rose $1.52, or 1%, to finish at $74.08 a barrel.

Gold futures rose from yesterday's one-month lows. At last look, February-dated gold was $15.10, or 0.9% higher, at $2,021.60.

