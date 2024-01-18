Dow, Nasdaq Jump Triple Digits as Tech Climbs

The Dow rebounded from its midday deficit, jumping 201 points to snap a three-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq also rose triple digits thanks to a resurgence in tech. Rounding out a strong day on Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished higher as well, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index, broke its five-day win streak. Meanwhile, the chip sector saw a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor's (TSM) upbeat profit forecast.
5 Things to Know Today
- Robinhood (HOOD) will pay $7.5 million to settle its Massachusetts gamification case after a long-term legal battle. (Barron's)
- According to Stocktwits, Fisker (FSR) stock, which just hit record lows, has arguably become a 'meme stock.' (Reuters)
- Chewy stock is one of Schaeffer's top picks for 2024.
- Earnings reports from several Dow members are due out next week.
- Apple stock upgraded on rebounding sales.
There were no earnings of note today.
Gold Rises from Lows
Oil prices rose on Thursday, after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a weekly decline in U.S. commercial crude supplies. February-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) rose $1.52, or 1%, to finish at $74.08 a barrel.
Gold futures rose from yesterday's one-month lows. At last look, February-dated gold was $15.10, or 0.9% higher, at $2,021.60.
