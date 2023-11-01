In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 43.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.3%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 45.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 2.0%, and Boeing, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

