Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 38.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 9.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 23.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.0%, and Nike, trading up 1.1% on the day.

