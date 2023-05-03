Dow Movers: WBA, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Intel registers a 15.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 3.5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 13.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.9%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.

