In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 8.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 2.4%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 11.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 0.0%, and Caterpillar, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.