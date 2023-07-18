Dow Movers: V, VZ

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 17.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 1.4%. Visa is showing a gain of 15.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.9%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 2.4% on the day.

