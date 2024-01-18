In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 6.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 4.4%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

