In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Intel registers a 73.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.3%. UnitedHealth Group is lower by about 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.2%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.