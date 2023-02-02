In early trading on Thursday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 6.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 4.1%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 5.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 3.9%, and Apple, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, HD

