In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 73.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 1.0%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.7%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CRM

