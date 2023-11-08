In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 0.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 0.7%. Travelers Companies is lower by about 10.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.7%, and Amgen, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, CAT

