In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Apple registers a 48.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.5%. Procter & Gamble is lower by about 1.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.2%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: PG, AAPL

