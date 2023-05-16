In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 30.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 2.7%. Nike is lower by about 0.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.7%, and American Express, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, MSFT

