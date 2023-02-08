In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 14.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.8%. Nike is showing a gain of 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.1%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, MSFT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.