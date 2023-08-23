News & Insights

Dow Movers: NKE, MRK

August 23, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.1%. Year to date, Merck registers a 0.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 3.2%. Nike is lower by about 16.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.

