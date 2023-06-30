In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Apple registers a 48.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 2.1%. Nike is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.1%, and Visa, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, AAP

