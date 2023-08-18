Dow Movers: MSFT, WMT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart (WMT) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 12.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft (MSFT), trading down 0.8%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 31.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple (AAPL), trading down 0.8%, and Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading up 0.7% on the day.

