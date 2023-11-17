In early trading on Friday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 43.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.3%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 54.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 1.3%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.