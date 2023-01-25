In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Verizon Communications registers a 3.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 3.9%. Microsoft is lower by about 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.1%, and MMM, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, VZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.