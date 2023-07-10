In early trading on Monday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Honeywell International has lost about 3.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.9%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 37.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.2%, and Amgen, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, HON

