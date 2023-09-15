In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Walt Disney has lost about 1.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.4%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 39.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.4%, and American Express, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, DIS

