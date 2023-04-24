In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.5%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.5%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, DIS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.