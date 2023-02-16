In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 8.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.8%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 1.7%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, CSCO

