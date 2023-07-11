Dow Movers: MSFT, CRM

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 65.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 0.8%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 37.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.7%, and MMM, trading up 2.5% on the day.

