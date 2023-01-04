In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 5.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 4.4%. Microsoft Corporation is lower by about 4.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 2.1%, and Intel, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, CRM

