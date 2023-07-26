Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.7%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 18.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 3.3%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 41.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.8%, and MMM, trading up 1.6% on the day.

