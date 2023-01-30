In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, American Express registers a 18.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.3%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 2.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.3%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, AXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.