Dow Movers: MRK, MSFT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 23.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 2.2%. Merck is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 2.1%, and Boeing, trading up 3.2% on the day.

