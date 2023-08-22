In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 20.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 0.6%. Merck is lower by about 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, BA

