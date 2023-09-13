In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Honeywell International Inc has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.0%. MMM is lower by about 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, HON

