Dow Movers: MMM, HON

September 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Honeywell International topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Honeywell International Inc has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 1.0%. MMM is lower by about 11.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.9% on the day.

