In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 48.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 2.2%. MMM is lower by about 33.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.7%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, CVX

