In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 18.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is MMM, trading down 3.5%. MMM is lower by about 1.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.4%, and Apple, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, CRM

