In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Apple registers a 33.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day MMM, trading down 3.2%. MMM is lower by about 24.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.5%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MMM, AAPL

