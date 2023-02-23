In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 1.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading down 1.0%. McDonald's is showing a gain of 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 0.6%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MCD, INTC

