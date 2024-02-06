In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Cisco Systems has lost about 0.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is McDonald's, trading down 1.2%. McDonald's is lower by about 4.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MCD, CSCO

