Dow Movers: JPM, AMGN

May 03, 2024 — 12:06 pm EDT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.1%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 11.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 6.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

