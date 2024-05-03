In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 12.7%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 8.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.1%. JPMorgan Chase is showing a gain of 11.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 6.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: JPM, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.