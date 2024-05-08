News & Insights

Dow Movers: INTC, UNH

May 08, 2024 — 10:28 am EDT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.3%. Intel is lower by about 40.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.3%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

