In early trading on Wednesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.3%. Intel is lower by about 40.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.3%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, UNH

