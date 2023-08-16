News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Dow Movers: INTC, TRV

August 16, 2023 — 10:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 11.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 0.8%. Intel is showing a gain of 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.3%, and Chevron, trading up 1.4% on the day.

Dow Movers: INTC, TRV
VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, TRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
TRV
DIS
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.