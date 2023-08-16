In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 11.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 0.8%. Intel is showing a gain of 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.3%, and Chevron, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, TRV

