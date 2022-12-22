In early trading on Thursday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 7.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.3%. Intel is lower by about 49.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.1%, and Nike, trading down 0.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, PG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.