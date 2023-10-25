Dow Movers: INTC, MSFT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 42.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.0%. Intel is showing a gain of 28.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.6%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 1.5% on the day.

