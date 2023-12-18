In early trading on Monday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 15.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 72.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.1%, and Merck, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

