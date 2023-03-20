Dow Movers: INTC, CAT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Caterpillar Inc. has lost about 7.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.6%. Intel is showing a gain of 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 2.2%, and Dow, trading up 1.9% on the day.

