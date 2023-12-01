In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 22.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.6%. Intel is showing a gain of 66.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 0.8%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, BA

