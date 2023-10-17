Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 1.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 33.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.0%, and Chevron, trading up 0.9% on the day.

