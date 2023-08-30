Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 20.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 0.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 29.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.2%, and Apple, trading up 1.0% on the day.

