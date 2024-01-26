In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, American Express registers a 5.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 11.1%. Intel is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Visa, trading down 1.4%, and Boeing, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, AXP

