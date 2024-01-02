In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 4.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 4.1%. Intel is lower by about 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.9%, and Merck, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, AMGN

