In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 4.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.6%. Intel is showing a gain of 65.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 1.5%, and Nike, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.