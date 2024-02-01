Dow Movers: HON, MRK

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Merck registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 4.3%. Honeywell International is lower by about 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.1% on the day.

