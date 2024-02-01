News & Insights

Markets
HON

Dow Movers: HON, MRK

February 01, 2024 — 10:41 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Merck registers a 14.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 4.3%. Honeywell International is lower by about 7.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 0.9%, and Microsoft, trading up 2.1% on the day.

Dow Movers: HON, MRK
VIDEO: Dow Movers: HON, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON
MRK
JNJ
MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.