In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Travelers Companies registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.0%. Home Depot is lower by about 25.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.7%, and Boeing, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, TRV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.